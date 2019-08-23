Man allegedly sexually assaulted same teen twice, police say

Investigators with Toronto police are trying to track down a man who allegedly sexually assaulted the same teen on back-to-back days in the same parkette downtown.

According to a police news release, a 16-year-old girl was in the McGill Parkette at Yonge and Gerrard streets on Wednesday evening when a man sexually assaulted her and then ran off.

The teen was in the same parkette the next morning at 5:30 a.m. when the man returned, sexually assaulted her a second time, and once again fled, police said.

Police did not have any information as to why the girl was in the park.

The man is described as being in his 20s, bald, with a slim build, and standing around five-foot-11 to six feet tall.

He was wearing a black hoodie with a blue logo, black pants, burgundy shoes and was carrying a brown or tan satchel, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.