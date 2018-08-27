Severe weather warnings in place for parts of southern Ontario

UPDATE: There is no longer a tornado warning in southern Ontario. However, there are still heat and severe thunderstorm warnings, as well as severe thunderstorm watches, as of 12:45 a.m. ET. For the latest information in your area overnight, click here.

A tornado warning is in effect for Lindsay, southern Kawartha Lakes, Fenelon Falls, Balsam Lake Park and northern Kawartha Lakes, according to Environment Canada.

The federal weather agency issued a report around 9 p.m. Monday saying their meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm that could possibly produce a tornado in parts of southern Ontario.

Damaging winds, large hail and intense rainfall are also possible, the alert said.

This is the second of two thunderstorms that Environment Canada has been tracking Monday night, the first of which produced a brief tornado near Beaverton and moving southeast, according to the alert.

Locations already impacted by the first tornado include Cannington, Brock, Woodville, Grasshill and Mariposa.