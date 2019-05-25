Wind, hail possible as severe thunderstorm watch issued for Toronto
Residents told that afternoon storms could bring gusty winds, hail, localized flooding
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Toronto, saying storms could sweep over the city on Saturday afternoon.
The watch on Saturday covers much of southern Ontario.
Thunderstorms were in the forecast earlier in the day and the federal weather agency says the storms could redevelop, bringing wind and hail.
Localized flooding in some areas is possible.
Toronto residents are warned that strong gusts of wind can toss loose objects into the air, damage buildings, snap branches off trees and even overturn vehicles.
Heavy downpours, meanwhile, can lead to flash floods and cause water to pool on roads. Lightning, which might accompany the storms, can injure and kill people, Environment Canada said.
Watches are issued when atmospheric conditions could lead to the development of thunderstorms that could bring large hail, damaging winds and torrential rainfall.
If threatening weather approaches, people are urged to take cover immediately.
