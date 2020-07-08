Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Toronto area as heavy downpour hits city

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Toronto region, as weather capable of producing strong wind gusts and heavy rain headed toward the city.

The federal weather agency made the move as storms began rolling through the west end of the city Wednesday afternoon..

The Toronto area was expected to get approximately 25 mm of rain in less than an hour, the agency said.

Environment Canada initially issued a tornado watch in Toronto but has lifted the alert.

The agency is urging people to avoid driving through water on roads, and to watch out for potential washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts, as well as local street flooding.

Toronto gets a blast of rain. Views from the Junction Triangle neighbourhood. <a href="https://t.co/heCNDtwQhF">pic.twitter.com/heCNDtwQhF</a> —@vvalido

Branches down everywhere. What a storm. <a href="https://t.co/JCQB21GynK">pic.twitter.com/JCQB21GynK</a> —@AlexColangelo

Ostend Avenue near Bloor and Windermere (Sannah Choi/CBC)