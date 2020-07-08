Skip to Main Content
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Toronto area as heavy downpour hits city
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Toronto region, as weather capable of producing strong wind gusts and heavy rain head toward the city. The agency had issued a tornado alert but has since lifted it.

Environment Canada says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms. (Amara McLaughlin/CBC)

The federal weather agency made the move as storms began rolling through the west end of the city Wednesday afternoon..

The Toronto area was expected to get approximately 25 mm of rain in less than an hour, the agency said.

Environment Canada initially issued a tornado watch in Toronto but has lifted the alert. 

The agency is urging people to avoid driving through water on roads, and to watch out for potential washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts, as well as local street flooding.

Ostend Avenue near Bloor and Windermere (Sannah Choi/CBC)
