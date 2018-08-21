Severe thunderstorm watch issued for GTA, much of southern Ontario

The GTA and much of southern Ontario could be hit by "dangerous thunderstorms" with strong wind gusts and torrential rain, Environment Canada says.

The federal weather agency issued a severe thunderstorm watch shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday, while at the same time ending a special weather statement it released much earlier in the morning.

The watch says "conditions are favourable" for the thunderstorms to develop through the afternoon and into the early evening.

The agency goes on to remind that severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes and heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling.

One lane of traffic was closed on Lake Shore Boulevard West due to pooling water Tuesday. (Sue Goodspeed/CBC)

Heavy rain began falling across the city early Tuesday, as Environment Canada warned of total accumulations of anywhere between 20 and 40 mm. Localized flooding quickly caused the on-ramp from Dundas Street East to the Don Valley Parkway to close. Flooding also closed single lanes of traffic on both the southbound and northbound DVP around Dundas throughout the morning.

Earlier, a spokesperson for GO Transit said conditions were dry at Union Station through the morning commute, despite flooding there during a previous heavy rainfall earlier this month. Extra Metrolinx staff are on hand, as are city staff, to watch for potential flooding there.

When the special weather statement was in effect, Mark Schuster, senior meteorologist with Environment Canada, said the rain could lead to more ponding and flooded basements.

"When you get significant amounts of precipitation in short periods of time that's when we start to run into problems," he said early Tuesday.

Schuster also warned that thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening could be severe, largely due to potentially damaging winds.

The City of Toronto issued a statement later Tuesday morning to say that Transportation Services staff are monitoring the roads and working to keep catch basins, while city crews are ready to respond to flooding calls.

The city also advised residents to take "extra care" when travelling and outlined steps to mitigate the risk of damage to property.

Residents are advised to:

Walk, bike and drive with caution, with motorists being reminded to watch for cyclists and pedestrians.

Avoid driving when possible, especially in low-lying areas and underpasses, or through deep water.

Treat traffic signals that are down as four-way stops.

Help clear catch basins on their streets "where safe to do so," to prevent both street and basement flooding.

Move valuables onto shelves or upper floors in their homes.

Ensure downspouts are clear and are draining onto a permeable surface.

Keep cleaning solutions, paints and other chemicals off the floor so they don't contaminate floodwaters.

Residents who do end up with flooding in their basement should call 311 immediately, as well as Toronto Hydro if the power is on; call their insurance provider as soon as possible; and reduce or eliminate water use if there's a sewer backup or the backwater valve has been activated.

Flood warning

Tuesday's weather is just the latest in a series of heavy downpours in the GTA this month. The region was overwhelmed by a sudden rainstorm on Aug. 7, then another system brought more showers and thunderstorms last Friday.

The Toronto Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) issued a flood outlook Monday afternoon, which is an early notice of the potential for flooding based on weather forecasts.

The agency said all rivers within the GTA are at a higher risk of hazardous conditions and flooding, so it's advising people to be cautious around all bodies of water.

The flood outlook is in effect until Wednesday.

Meanwhile, once the storm passes through by Tuesday evening, more pleasant weather will replace the humidity that's been a hallmark of the summer. Temperatures will hover in the low to mid-20s for the rest of the week under sunny skies.