Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for GTA

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the GTA, warning of strong wind gusts and heavy rain.

The federal weather agency said thunderstorms are possible through the afternoon before weakening and moving east of the area this evening.

The storms are caused by a cold front approaching from the west, the agency says, and could cause wind gusts near 100 kilometres an hour.

The agency warns that strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles.

They also say that severe thunderstorms can cause tornadoes and lightning, which kill and injure Canadians every year.

"Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!," the agency said in a statement.

They are urging people to "take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches."