Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Greater Toronto Area

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of the Greater Toronto Area, with the potential for bad weather to start possibly in the late morning or early afternoon.

Severe thunderstorms are capable of producing strong wind gusts up to 100 km/h, large hail and heavy downpours, the federal weather agency said in a statement.

Environment Canada is reminding people that heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. As well, strong winds can cause loose objects to be tossed, damage to weaker buildings, broken branches and can overturn large vehicles.

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management says that people should take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

Area residents are encouraged to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.