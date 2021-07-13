Severe thunderstorms arrive in Toronto: Environment Canada

Heavy rain has started to fall in parts of Toronto on Tuesday afternoon after Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the city.

The major storm is expected to bring wind gusts up to 100 km/h and heavy rain that could see 50 millimetres of rain fall within an hour.

The forecast also says the city could be hit with large hail — up to two centimetres in diameter — and warns the downpours could lead to flooding in some areas.

In the city's west end, police tweeted the weather had toppled a tree near the Parkside Drive and Lake Shore Boulevard, resulting in power lines being knocked down.

FIRE:<br>Parkside Dr + Lake Shore Bl<br>* 2:13 pm *<br>- Tree has fallen<br>- Wires knocked down<br>- Wires sparking<br>- Wires laying on roadway<br>- Complainant reports smoke and flames<br>- Parkside Dr will be shut down <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO1314199?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO1314199</a><br>^dh <a href="https://t.co/DGFhgACHJX">pic.twitter.com/DGFhgACHJX</a> —@TPSOperations

The stormy weather is expected to continue into the evening.

"The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches," the thunderstorm watch states.