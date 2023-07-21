Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Durham Region, watch ends for Toronto

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Durham Region on Thursday evening.

The warning applies to Pickering and Oshawa in southern Durham Region and Uxbridge and Beaverton in northern Durham Region.

The federal weather agency says a line of severe thunderstorms is being tracked from Brock to Prospect and is headed east at about 45 kilometres per hour.

Residents could be faced with wind gusts of up to 90 kilometres per hour and hail the size of quarters.

Communities that could be affected include Lindsay, Port Perry, Sunderland, Cannington, Scugog, Janetville, Brock, Greenbank, Layton, Woodville, Prospect, Sonya, Salem Corners, Grasshill, Mariposa, Lake Scugog, Purple Hill, Valentia, Nestleton and Scugog Point.

A severe thunderstorm watch had been in effect for Toronto and the surrounding regions of York, Durham and Peel, but has since ended.

Environment Canada said thunderstorms can bring heavy downpours, which can cause flash floods and water to pool on roads. Large hail can damage property and injure people, it added.

Strong gusts of wind can move loose objects, damaged weak buildings, break branches off trees and flip over large vehicles, it said.

"Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes," the federal weather agency said in the warning.

"Take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year."