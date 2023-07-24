Severe thunderstorm warning ends for Toronto, federal weather agency says

Environment Canada has ended a severe thunderstorm warning for Toronto on Monday afternoon.

Originally, the federal weather agency said the city should expect strong winds, heavy rain and possible "pea to dime size" hail. The warning was issued at 5:15 p.m. and ended at 5:32 p.m. ET.

The federal weather agency said its meteorologists were tracking a line of thunderstorms from downtown Toronto to Scarborough moving southeast at 30 kilometres per hour.

The storm was expected to hit downtown, Scarborough, the Beaches and the Bluffs. Earlier it swept over Pickering and Ajax.