Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Toronto

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the city of Toronto.

The federal weather agency says the city can expect "very strong wind gusts, pea-to-dime-size hail and heavy rain."

"Persons in or near this area should be on the lookout for adverse weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions," the agency said in a news release.

Winds are expected to gust up to 80 km/h before dying down this evening.

Thursday night's low is expected to be 1 C.