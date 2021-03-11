Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Toronto
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the city of Toronto. The federal weather agency says there is a possibility of strong winds, hail, and heavy rain.
The federal weather agency says the city can expect "very strong wind gusts, pea-to-dime-size hail and heavy rain."
"Persons in or near this area should be on the lookout for adverse weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions," the agency said in a news release.
Winds are expected to gust up to 80 km/h before dying down this evening.
Thursday night's low is expected to be 1 C.