Toronto

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Toronto

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the city of Toronto. The federal weather agency says there is a possibility of strong winds, hail, and heavy rain.

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the city of Toronto for Thursday afternoon into the evening. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

The federal weather agency says the city can expect "very strong wind gusts, pea-to-dime-size hail and heavy rain."

"Persons in or near this area should be on the lookout for adverse weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions," the agency said in a news release. 

Winds are expected to gust up to 80 km/h before dying down this evening. 

Thursday night's low is expected to be 1 C. 

