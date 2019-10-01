Environment Canada ends severe thunderstorm warning for Toronto

Environment Canada has ended a severe thunderstorm warning for Toronto that was in place for slightly more than an hour.

The federal agency had warned residents to expect bad weather on Wednesday, with possible wind, rain, lightning and hail.

Environment Canada also said "strong to severe" thunderstorms were apparently moving eastward across southern Ontario on Wednesday afternoon and early evening.

But now the forecast calls for showers with the risk of a thunderstorm on Wednesday night.

Southwest winds of about 30 kilometres per hour may gust to 50 kilometres per hour, becoming light after midnight. The low is expected to be 19 C.

The abrupt change in forecast comes after an extremely warm October day.