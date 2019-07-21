Severe thunderstorm warning ends for Toronto; heat warning continues

A thunderstorm warning that had been issued for Toronto has been lifted.

Environment Canada ended the warning just after 10 p.m., but a heat warning is still in effect.

Environment Canada says temperatures in the low to mid 30s C with humidex values of 40 to 45 will continue.

"Little relief is expected again tonight as temperatures will only fall to the low to mid 20s C with humidex values remaining near 30," the agency said.

A cooler and less humid air mass is forecast to arrive in the wake of a weak cold front on Sunday, it added.