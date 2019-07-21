Severe thunderstorm warning ends for Toronto; heat warning continues
A severe thunderstorm warning that had been issued for Toronto has now been lifted.
Environment Canada ended thunderstorm warning just after 10 p.m.
A thunderstorm warning that had been issued for Toronto has been lifted.
Environment Canada ended the warning just after 10 p.m., but a heat warning is still in effect.
Environment Canada says temperatures in the low to mid 30s C with humidex values of 40 to 45 will continue.
"Little relief is expected again tonight as temperatures will only fall to the low to mid 20s C with humidex values remaining near 30," the agency said.
A cooler and less humid air mass is forecast to arrive in the wake of a weak cold front on Sunday, it added.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.