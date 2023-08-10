Severe thunderstorms could bring strong wind gusts, hail and heavy rain to GTA

A line of severe thunderstorms could result in strong wind gusts, nickel-sized hail and heavy rain in Toronto and surrounding areas Thursday afternoon, Environment Canada says.

The federal weather agency issued a severe thunderstorm warning shortly before 12:30 p.m. It said a line of thunderstorms is located from The Beaches to Scugog Point, moving east at 55 kilometres per hour.

Wind gusts of up to 90 kilometres per hour are possible in Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Scarborough, Whitchurch-Stouffville, Mount Zion and Brooklin, Environment Canada said.

"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Large hail can damage property and cause injury," the agency said.

"Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles."

Environment Canada said people should take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.