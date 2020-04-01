8 COVID-19 deaths reported at Scarborough long-term care home

Eight residents of the Seven Oaks Long Term Care Home in Scarborough have died as result of COVID-19 amid an outbreak at the facility, Toronto Public Health says.

The ages of the residents who died range from their 60s to their 90s — six of these eight are over 85 years old, according to Toronto Public Health spokesperson Dr. Elizabeth Rea.

The public health agency says it is aware of a total of 18 outbreaks currently occurring in long-term care homes across the city as of Wednesday morning. An outbreak is defined as simply one lab-confirmed positive test involving a resident or staff member.

Six of those deaths were reported overnight, the agency says.

"We extend our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of these individuals during this difficult time," Rea said.

Seven Oaks has had 23 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among 14 residents, including the eight who died, and nine staff members. No staff members have died.

Rea said there are 54 probable resident cases at Seven Oaks.

According to the city's website, 249 residents live at the facility, which was built in 1988.

As of April 1, Toronto Public Health has reported 653 COVID-19 cases in the city, with another 165 probable cases.

There have been 75 people hospitalized and 19 deaths, according to the city's website as of Wednesday afternoon.

More to come.