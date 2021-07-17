7 people taken to hospital after basement fire in Mississauga home
Crews removed 12 people from the home and all are now temporarily displaced
Seven people were taken to hospital after a fire broke out in a basement in a Mississauga home on Saturday morning.
The fire occurred in a home on Laddie Crescent, near Derry Road East and Goreway Drive. Crews were called to the house at about 7:20 a.m. The fire was brought quickly under control and is now out.
Four children under the age of 16 and three adults were taken to a local hospital in non-life-threatening condition, Peel paramedics said. The children and one woman were identified as members of the same family.
Firefighters removed 12 people in all from the home, according to Platoon Chief Steve Kraft of Mississauga Fire and Emergency Services.
Peel police are working with Victim Services of Peel to find accommodation for the 12 because all were residents of the home and have been temporarily displaced.
One fire truck remained at the scene as investigators try to determine the cause and origin of the fire.
Mississauga Fire said there will be a fire watch at the home until 2 p.m. on Saturday.
