Province closing some ServiceOntario centres, new locations to open in Staples Canada stores

The Ontario government says it's closing a number of ServiceOntario centres and adding new locations in select Staples Canada stores.

The news comes after the government said last month that it would be opening new ServiceOntario centres in select Staples Canada stores early in 2024 — it did not say at the time that existing centres would close.

Doug Allingham, press secretary for Todd McCarthy, minister of public and business service delivery, confirmed the change in an email on Wednesday. He did not say how many locations would close or where new centres would be located.

Ontario residents get their driver's licences, licence plates, health cards, Ontario Photo Cards and birth certificates among other provincial documents at ServiceOntario centres.

"ServiceOntario is moving forward with ways to improve customers experience, streamlining operations, and ensuring a sustainable and cost-effective way to meet the needs of Ontario communities," Allingham said in the email.

The email went on to say the provincial government considered a number of factors as part of its consultations with retail partners, "including the size of stores, parking availability, number of locations across Ontario, and willingness to participate."

Allingham said Staples Canada was selected because all of its locations met the criteria set out by the province.

"All ServiceOntario locations that are closing will have a new location open in select Staples Canada stores and service will remain uninterrupted," he said.

Employees at centres that are closing will be given opportunities to continue their employment with Staples Canada, he said.

Green party leader accuse province of 'backroom deals'

Mike Schreiner, leader of the Green Party of Ontario, questioned the change in a news release on Wednesday, saying the closures are part of the government's privatization agenda.

"Here we have yet another example of the Ford government putting backroom deals before everyday Ontarians — not to mention big-box retailers before independent businesses," Schreiner said.

"In what world does it make sense to go to an office supply chain to renew your drivers' license or health card? And why is this government so dead-set on selling off the public services Ontarians rely on every single day?"

Schreiner accused Ontario Premier Doug Ford of "helping well-connected insiders profit off of public services."