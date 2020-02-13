Planning on taking the TTC this weekend? Watch out for reduced service and route diversions

The Toronto Transit Commission says some of its subway and bus routes this weekend will be closed or have reduced service resulting from construction and weekend events.

On Saturday and Sunday, there will be no subway service on a segment of Line 1 between Finch and St. Clair stations due to construction on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT. The stations will have shuttle buses available for passengers and will stop at each station along the route.

While that section of Line 1 is closed, the TTC says it will upgrade its automatic train control signalling system at Finch and St. Clair stations. North York Centre Station will also be closed.

The 97 Yonge bus and the University side of Line 1 are available as alternative routes.

In addition to station closures, some automatic entrances and exits will be closed at Sheppard-Yonge station, including those at Yonge Street and Poyntz Avenue and at Yonge Street and Anndale Drive.

At York Mills Station, the Old York Mills Rd. entrance/exit will also be closed. At Lawrence Station, the automatic entrances/exits at Ranleigh Avenue and Bedford Park Avenue will also be closed.

Routes diverted

Some routes will be diverted due to weekend events.

On Friday and Saturday, the 19 Bay and 505 Dundas buses will be diverting intermittently to accommodate Gumball 3000.

On Saturday, the 29 Dufferin will divert from 4:30 to 10 p.m. for the Toronto FC match.

On Sunday, the 80 Queensway will divert to accommodate ActiveTO road closures, while the 175 Ontario Place-Exhibition will not run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The 7 Bathurst and 104 Faywood routes may have minor delays and service interruptions as the UJA's 53rd Annual Walk with Israel will take place Sunday.