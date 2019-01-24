Service resumes on TTC's Line 1 after signal issues cause major delays

Service has resumed between Wilson and Museum stations after signal issues this morning caused major delays across Line 1.

Shuttle buses were running on a stretch of Line 1 due to problems with the subway's signaling system.

The buses transported passengers between Eglinton and Union stations amid considerable service delays.

TTC spokesperson Stuart Green said a signal went out southbound at Museum station in the morning, which meant trains were slow getting from the Wilson yard into downtown and up on the Yonge line.

"Our service this morning has been terrible on Line 1," said Green.

Green advised passengers to take streetcar service where available and to allow a bit of extra time for their commute.