Police warn of fake ServiceOntario text messages offering refunds for licence plate stickers

Police are warning Ontarians of a new text message scam that claims to give a licence plate sticker refund to residents, weeks before they're supposed to be send out by the provincial government.

The texts, which claim to be sent by ServiceOntario, were seen circulating social media Sunday evening and come with a link that would supposedly give someone a refund for the soon-to-be defunct licence plate stickers.

The scam comes less than one week after the Ford government announced it would scrap of vehicle licence plate stickers and their renewal fees, effective March 13.

Peel Regional Police says the text scam is being sent to many residents and are warning the public not to engage.

🚨 SCAM ALERT 🚨<br>A Twitter follower sent us a screenshot of a text they received for a refund.<a href="https://twitter.com/ServiceOntario?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ServiceOntario</a> doesn't send refunds through text<br>To see if you qualify for a licence plate sticker refund visit <a href="https://t.co/EbzUgROwDy">https://t.co/EbzUgROwDy</a> . If so, they will mail it to your home. <a href="https://t.co/B2BkSkAFX6">pic.twitter.com/B2BkSkAFX6</a> —@PeelPolice

The province also says it's aware of the phishing scam and is working with the Ontario Provincial Police and other law enforcement partners, says Ministry of Government and Consumer Services spokesperson Sebastian Skamski.

"Individuals should not open or click on any links as this message is not authorized by ServiceOntario and is a scam," wrote Skamski in an email.

ServiceOntario will not be contacting residents with links for a refund, he said. Instead, Ontarians will receive their refunds by cheque through the mail in late March through April.

Returned fees will typically range from $60 to $240, dependent on when you last renewed your sticker and how much you paid at the time.

The ministry is asking any who have received the scam message or opened the link to report it to local police or call the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.