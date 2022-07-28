Several ServiceOntario employees charged in theft of hundreds of vehicles

Police say they've charged 28 people in Ontario and Saskatchewan, including several ServiceOntario employees, following an investigation into the fraudulent modification and sale of hundreds of stolen vehicles.

Ontario Provincial Police say they began an investigation in September 2020 after uncovering an alleged auto theft network that they say was modifying stolen vehicles' identification numbers in order to sell them privately.

Police say the thefts occurred mainly in Ontario.

Through the investigation dubbed "Project MYRA," police say they recovered 214 vehicles valued at more than $12 million.

Police identified three alleged auto theft criminal organizations and say they involved employees of ServiceOntario accused of assisting with the illegitimate registration of stolen vehicles.

The OPP say 28 people have been charged with 242 offences.