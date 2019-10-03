September home sales up 22% in September, Toronto Real Estate Board says
The Toronto Real Estate Board says home sales in the Greater Toronto Area in September were up 22 per cent compared with a year ago as the cost of buying a house also pushed higher.
There were 7,825 sales through the MLS System last month, according to latest TREB data
The board says there were 7,825 sales through its MLS System last month compared with 6,414 sales reported in September 2018.
On a month-over-month basis, sales in September were virtually the same as August.
The MLS home price index composite benchmark was up by 5.2 per cent on a year-over-year basis in September.
Meanwhile, the average selling price for all home types combined was $843,115, up 5.8 per cent compared with a year ago.
The number of new listings in September was down 1.9 per cent compared with a year ago at 15,611.
