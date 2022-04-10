Skip to Main Content
2 men injured in separate shootings in downtown Toronto, North York

Two men were injured in separate shootings in Toronto on Saturday.

1 man brought to hospital in critical condition, the other with serious but non-life-threatening injuries

Two men were brought to hospital with gunshot wounds after separate shootings Saturday in Toronto. (Mark Bochsler/CBC)

Toronto police said it received several calls reporting a shooting around 7 p.m. near the intersection of Dundas Street East and George Street, east of Jarvis Street.

Officers arrived at the scene to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound along with several bullet casings, police said.

Toronto paramedics said the man was transported to hospital in critical condition. 

Earlier in the day, police said a man was shot near Shoreham Drive and The Pond in the city's north end.

Paramedics said the victim's injuries were serious, but non-life-threatening.

No suspect description had been released in either shooting as of Saturday at 8 p.m.

