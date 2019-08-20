Separate motorcycle crashes send 3 people to hospital with serious injuries

Two separate motorcycle crashes in Toronto Monday evening sent three people to hospital with serious injuries.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of one crash on Hwy 427 south of Derry Road around 5:30 p.m.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says a motorcyclist had been driving through traffic, "splitting" between lanes.

The driver slammed into the back of a cube van travelling northbound on the highway, Schmidt said.

Paramedics say he was taken to hospital in serious condition.

(Sgt. Kerry Schmidt/Twitter) The ramps from Hwy 409 to Hwy 427 northbound were blocked for the investigation.

A few hours later, Toronto police were called to a crash in Scarborough involving a car and motorcycle around 9:30 p.m.

That collision, in the Markham Road and Finch Avenue East area, sent the man and the woman riding the motorcycle to a trauma centre. Police say the man suffered critical injuries.

Markham Road is blocked in both directions at the intersection while police investigate.