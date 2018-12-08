Kids with sensory and mobility challenges had the opportunity to meet a softer and gentler version of Santa Claus at Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital this weekend.

Sensitive Santa and a helper elf brought a special kind of Christmas cheer in their Saturday visit, and Lindsey Hutchison of the Holland Bloorview Foundation says the hospital was thrilled to have Jolly Old St. Nick.

"He's making sure that with all the kids he meets, he's catering to their needs, so that we can provide an accessible and sensitive environment for those children," she told CBC Toronto.

Kids with mobility challenges had reduced wait times and scheduled sessions with Santa, while those with sensory challenges or recovering from a concussion were able to see Kris Kringle with toned down lights and sounds.

The venue was also accessible for kids in wheelchairs and walkers.

Hutchison says that for some kids, meeting Santa in traditional settings like malls can prove to be a challenge.

Holland Bloorview Foundation's Lindsey Hutchison says meeting Santa in some traditional settings can be challenging for some kids. (Michael Aitkens/CBC)

"Maybe there's a lot of noise and sensory distractions that would be a challenge for kids with autism spectrum disorder to experience him in or maybe the space just isn't accessible," she said.

"If parents are taking their child in a walker or wheelchair, meeting Santa might be difficult."

However, she says that Holland Bloorview is fully accessible and inclusive to make it possible for the kids and Santa to enjoy their time together.

And Santa tells CBC Toronto that he agrees.

"Some of the children would have difficulties getting out to see Santa in one of the malls or other places where here, they got the whole time to visit with Santa," Father Christmas said.