Investigators probing fatal fire at Etobicoke seniors' home

A woman is dead after a fire broke out in an Etobicoke seniors' home Monday morning.

Toronto Fire District Chief Stephan Powell told CBC News that crews were called to Griggs Manor at 100 Cavell Ave. just before 11:30 a.m.

The fire broke out in a unit on the seventh floor of the seven-storey building, Powell said.

Police say a woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said on Twitter that the fire department, police, and Fire Marshal's office are now all working to figure out what happened.

"I extend sincere condolences to family, friends and all those impacted by this morning's fatal fire on Cavell Avenue," Pegg said.

The bulk of the fire has been extinguished, but police say they expect crews to be on scene for some time.