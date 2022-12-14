Why a first-of-its-kind seniors emergency care centre could be an important test for Ontario

It was on a busy morning when Dr. Sam Sabbah walked into the emergency room at Toronto Western Hospital and saw an 80-year-old man laying on a bed sheet on the floor.

Alarmed, Sabbah says he ran over to the man to see if he was alright.

The man was sleeping next to his wife, who was on a stretcher. He told Sabbah they'd been married for over 45 years and he couldn't bear to leave her alone.

"That struck me as we really need to do better," said Sabbah, the medical director of emergency departments at the University Health Network.

Thanks to a recent $52 million donation by the John and Myrna Daniels Foundation, Sabbah is working on doing just that.The donation is allowing Toronto Western Hospital hospital to build a seniors emergency care centre, which will house a geriatric emergency department — dubbed the first of its kind in the country.

"I committed to myself that day we will find a way to make this happen and I am so happy and proud to say we are finally on the way to making that happen."

The seniors' emergency care centre will have special glare-resistant flooring that would minimize the impact of falls as well as handrails and dimmed lights and noise. (Submitted by UHN)

The donated funds will go toward designing an emergency department that is more senior friendly. It will include special glare-resistant flooring that would minimize the impact of falls, handrails and dimming lights.

Instead of just a nurse or a doctor overseeing the patient, it will be a comprehensive team with knowledge in geriatrics that can provide seniors with more specific care.

"For a long time we have recognized the care of older patients in the emergency departments is suboptimal. We have always wanted to deliver care that we knew we could and should be delivering but we just didn't have the right set up," said Sabbah.

It's exciting news for Santa Cuda and her elderly parents, who are in their 80s and 90s. As they've gotten older, Cuda said the trips to the emergency department and doctors' offices have increased.

Santa Cuda is a caregiver for her elderly parents as well as a volunteer patient partner at UHN. (CBC)

Her mother has cardiac issues and Cuda says sitting in a busy, brightly lit and noisy emergency department isn't conducive to lowering her heart rate.

Cuda said she is looking forward to the new space where her parents may feel more comfortable while also receiving more specific health care from geriatric staff.

"I feel like I can breathe... but I also feel like if I have to step out, I can leave her and she's going to be comfortable," she said.

Cuda is hoping the increased level of geriatric care at the new centre will allow her mother to leave the hospital sooner and stay at home longer.

Beneficial for everyone, says doctor

Already, UHN's two emergency departments care for more than 30,000 senior patients a year. About a third of visits to the UHN's emergency departments are by patients over the age of 65.

"We know they stay longer, they need more tests and they need more interventions. Creating a dedicated space for them will improve access for everyone else," said Sabbah.

Sabbah is also looking toward how a geriatric medical centre will be effective in the coming years. By the year 2037, it's estimated that 10.4 million people in Canada will be over the age of 65. In the next 25 years, it's predicted that 25 per cent of Toronto's population will be over that age.

"Right now we are not prepared as a health-care system for the longevity revolution that we are experiencing," said Sabbah.

In the next 25 years, UHN predicts 25 per cent of Toronto’s population will be over the age of 65. (Shutterstock)

He said in the next two decades or so, doctors expect the population of older patients to double in Ontario, which means double the number of emergency department visits and double the beds and staff needed.

The centre will also be responsible for training the next generation of providers to understand the needs of older patients and will be responsible for researching the best practices and models for geriatric care in order to replicate in other places.

"We want to generate the knowledge that will shape the care of older patients not just here in this centre but all around the world," Sabbah said.

The centre is expected to open in 2025.