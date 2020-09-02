This 99-year-old veteran walked 100 km, raising tens of thousands of dollars to fight COVID-19
George Markow reached his goal but says he plans to keep walking
A 99-year-old veteran of the Second World War has walked 100 kilometres to raise funds to fight COVID-19.
George Markow did laps around his seniors' residence in Newmarket, Ont., over several months and completed the milestone Wednesday morning.
He raised nearly $47,000 for Sunnybrook Research Institute and Southlake Regional Health Centre Foundation's COVID-19 Action Fund.
Although Markow completed his mileage goal, he plans to keep walking because he enjoys the activity.
He also hopes to keep raising money to help fund research for a COVID-19 vaccine.
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Zach Hyman surprised Markow with a jersey after the veteran crossed the finish line.
