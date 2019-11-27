Senior dies after being hit by SUV near Yonge and Lawrence

A 91-year-old man has died in hospital after being hit by an SUV last Friday.

The incident happened just before 2 p.m. in the area of Lawrence Avenue West near Rosewell Avenue.

Police say a 91-year-old man was crossing Lawrence from the south curb to the north curb when he was hit by an SUV.

Investigators announced on Wednesday that the senior had died from his injuries in hospital the day before.

The driver remained at the scene, and the investigation is ongoing, police say.

Investigators are also asking anyone who might have security or dash cam footage of the area or incident to contact them.