A form of 'victim blaming'? Pedestrian safety session for seniors aims to curb deaths, but also draws ire

In an attempt to crack down on senior citizen pedestrian injuries and deaths, Toronto police took to a Scarborough mall Saturday with a safety session targeted specifically toward seniors — but the initiative has some calling foul over what they say is "victim blaming."

The session was held at Woodside Square mall, where officers shared safety tips and handed out reflective arm bands for seniors when they're out and about.

"Instead of keep on reminding the drivers we also want to help the pedestrians to raise their awareness and provide them with a simple tool that can help them," Const. David Huang told CBC News.

"If we can even reduce pedestrian collisions by one then I think it's all worth our time."

2 seniors seriously hurt in last 24 hours

The initiative comes just days after police announced a new traffic unit aimed specifically at cracking down on dangerous drivers and protecting pedestrians in the wake of a spike in traffic collisions that have killed dozens of people.

Its urgency was underscored by two incidents on Friday alone in which senior-age pedestrians were sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

In one, a 91-year-old man was struck in the Avenue Road and Lawrence Avenue area Friday afternoon, the driver fleeing the scene. In the second, an 84-year-old man was in the crosswalk in the St. Clair Avenue and Christie Street area around 11:30 p.m. when he was hit by what police say is a dark-coloured Volkswagen SUV.

The event was initiated by Ward 23 Coun. Cynthia Lai, who said she asked police to hold the session because there have been a number of fatalities at mid-block crossings in Scarborough.

Police say more than 1,100 pedestrians have been hit in Toronto this year. Thirty-one of them have been killed, 9 of whom were seniors.

'People are driving too fast'

But for advocate Jessica Spieker of Friends and Families for Safe Streets, initiatives like Saturday's miss the mark.

"They're out there doing something that the evidence shows us does not work and is in fact a form a victim blaming," she said. "There is clear statistical evidence that driver behaviour is largely at fault along with infrastructure design. So these are the things we need to aggressively target."

For advocate Jessica Spieker of Friends and Families for Safe Streets, initiatives like Saturday's miss the mark.

But police say road safety is a collective effort.

Seniors are "overly represented and that's why we're putting on information sessions like we did today to specifically target and get the message out," said Sgt. Murray Campbell with the traffic services unit.

"The arm band is very important," said senior citizen Chreiste Drews. "When you walk especially in the dark or early into the morning, it's always a little bit ... people are driving too fast, they don't look."

'The arm band, it's very important,' said senior citizen Chreiste Drews.

Drews says she's noticed plenty of seniors crossing without paying attention.

"Before you step you really have to watch what you're doing," she said.

But she had a message for drivers too: Look both ways and slow down.