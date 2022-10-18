Seneca College announces it will drop COVID-19 vaccine mandate in 2023

Seneca College says it will drop its mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy in January.

President David Agnew called the decision regretful but necessary in a statement posted to the college's website Monday.

Seneca, which has campuses across the Greater Toronto Area, was one of the last post-secondary institutions in Canada with a campus-wide COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

The announcement comes a month after Ontario's Superior Court dismissed an application by two unvaccinated students asking the court to block Seneca from enforcing its policy.

People on campus will no longer be required to show proof of vaccination on Jan. 1, but the college says it is keeping its mask mandate until further notice.

Meanwhile, Western University — which remains one of the last places in the country with a vaccine mandate — announced Monday it was extending its masking requirement until the end of the fall term.