6 charged in Toronto after police seize semi-automatic rifle, ammunition

Toronto police have charged six people, including three teen boys, after officers searched a west end home and seized a Glock 9 mm semi-automatic rifle.

In a news release on Sunday, police said officers found the rifle in a home in the Oakwood Avenue and Rogers Road area on Friday at about 5:30 p.m. as they were carrying out a search warrant.

Police also found and seized 24 rounds of ammunition.

Two men, 42 and 18, a woman, 41, and three teen boys, two of whom are 17 and a third who is 16, were arrested. They appeared in an Old City Hall courtroom in Toronto on Saturday.

All were charged with the following offences:

Unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized.

Possession of a firearm obtained by crime.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).