Select Beer Store locations to be open on Labour Day for 1st time

This year, there's no rush to get your Labour Day beer needs taken care of ahead of the big day. For the first time ever, some 63 Beer Store locations will be open on the big day.

The select locations will be open on Sept. 2 between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

All Beer Stores will also be open on Sunday, Sept. 1 until 6 p.m.

Here's the full list of where you can stock up on suds on the big day: