Toronto to move ahead with security patrols in parks after councillor's motion defeated

Toronto will go ahead with its plan to deter encampments by hiring private security guards to patrol some parks after council voted down a motion to defer the decision.

Coun Gord Perks, who represents Ward 4, Parkdale-High Park put forward the motion Thursday. It said council should be "fully briefed" on spending options, including helping individuals experiencing homelessness with health supports and amenities, before a decision is made. Councillors voted it down 6-15.

Perks, visibly irritated, said it was "one of the very worst things" he's seen at city hall.

"Many of us on council have been pushing for a human rights approach," he said.

The vote comes after CBC News confirmed the plan with a spokesperson after discovering a city tender soliciting a private security firm to provide guards in various Toronto parks for a year. The city says it's trying to prevent a repeat of last summer when 26 people were arrested as police and city workers forcibly evicted an encampment from Lamport Stadium park. There were also violent confrontations when unhoused people were kicked out of Trinity Bellwoods and Alexandra Park.

The city maintains encampments are unsafe, unhealthy and illegal. City staff say the role of the private security guards will include informing the city immediately if an illegal tent or structure is erected in a park.

"Their role is to let us know so we can come in and respond with supports," said Tracey Cook, the city's deputy manager, speaking to council.

"This is about a proactive approach to prevent the circumstances last year and the ultimate actions that were needed to be taken," she added.

'A laughable notion'

Cook explained the intention was to keep park space available for residents and be able to respond quickly if people try to set up encampments .

Meanwhile, Mayor John Tory said finding safe housing for those experiencing homeless is the city's number one priority.

During the meeting and again in an interview with CBC News, Perks said city staff had told him the security guards would be trained in mental health, overdose prevention and de-escalation. But he said staff also told him that typically, training for these guards takes one or two days.

"I cannot find a way to explain why anyone in the City of Toronto would believe a day or two of training is adequate to help someone who's in real crisis because they've lost their home," Perks told CBC News.

Coun. Gord Perks says it's a 'laughable notion' that security guards can be trained in mental health, overdose prevention and de-escalation in just a few days. (Turgut Yeter/CBC)

He called it "a laughable notion" during the meeting, adding that by contrast a degree in social work takes three to four years.

Staff say there's no word on the cost of the security patrols yet as the tender is still ongoing. Perks said he wanted the council to discuss the issue so that a ballpark figure could be determined.

Residents CBC Toronto spoke to in the city's parks Thursday also expressed concern about security patrols.

"I think it takes away the park aspect, I love coming here, you see everyone relaxing, having a great time, everyone is in their own element. If we have people patrolling through here it changes the vibe," said Avery Peart.

"You've got to focus on the mental health aspect, get them help, house them in a better situation," Bradley Raubunheimer said.