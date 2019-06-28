Section of Yonge closed between Dundas and Gerrard after reports of gunfire

A section of Yonge Street has been closed after multiple shots were reported near Elm Street on Friday.

Police located evidence of gunfire in the area after paid duty officers reported the gunshots.

"Expect to see a large police presence in the area," Toronto Police tweeted.

Police have not located a victim and have no description of a suspect.

Elm Street is closed between Yonge and Bay streets. Yonge Street is also closed between Dundas Street E. and Gerrard Street W.

There's no word on how long the closures will last, but police are asking people to avoid the area.