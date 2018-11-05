League's only co-ed football team delivers elementary school's 1st-ever title

A co-ed touch football team at an East York elementary school ran into the history books by becoming their school's first-ever team to win a championship.

Last Monday, the team from Secord Elementary School, near Main Street and Danforth Avenue, winning the school's first sports championship in its 103-year history by winning the city-wide touch football gold medal.

The team was the only one in the league with both girls and boys and managed to beat Keele Street Public School by a score of 26-21.

And one young athlete can still recall the tension during the big game.

"I was panicking because in the first round we were down by so much, but then we just caught up and got a few touchdowns," Grade 5 player Cheyenne Cook said.

Grade 5 player Cheyenne Cook was able to recall the tension during the big game. (Sue Goodspeed/CBC)

The kids didn't have much experience playing football outside of school, and Grade 5 player Eimaad Owais said he was aware that the school has never gone to the finals.

"When we won the conference finals, I was really happy," Grade 5 player Eimaad said.

"We didn't think we'd win the city finals because we didn't have a lot of hope."

'Never would have expected it'

Even the team's coach was skeptical of the team but said they managed to keep winning.

"Maybe in the back of my mind I always thought we could be competitive, but to get to the level that we did, I never would have expected it," Coach Jason Kuuter added.

The goal soon went from just having fun at the end of the day to going the distance and winning the season.

Coach Jason Kuuter said his team managed to keep winning. (Sue Goodspeed/CBC)

The team managed to win its championship without a team name, but Eimaad says he likes the Cheetahs since there are a lot of fast runners at his school.

Now with a championship under their belt, momentum is building at Secord Elementary, and there's a campaign to choose a new school mascot.

"We're going to maybe narrow it down to three and have a vote and nominate a school mascot … building on that school spirit that we've been working on," Coach Kuuter said.