2nd suspect arrested in Scarborough playground shooting that wounded 2 young sisters

A second suspect has been charged with attempted murder and other firearm-related offences in connection with a brazen daytime shooting at a Scarborough playground in June that wounded two young sisters.

Tarrick Rhoden, 23, of no fixed address, was arrested by Ontario Provincial Police on Wednesday in Algonquin Highlands, around 275 kilometres northeast of Toronto.

He faces a total of 16 charges, including attempted murder, aggravated assault, possession of an unauthorized firearm, and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Rhoden was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, alongside T'Quan Robertson, 23, on several charges, including attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Rhoden is set to appear at Old City Hall court at 10 a.m. Thursday.

A third suspect, Sheldon Eriya, 21, of Markham, was arrested a day after the shooting. He is accused driving the vehicle that took the other two suspects to the east-end playground where the gunfire was unleashed.

11 children were playing in park

Two girls, aged five and nine, were wounded after the gunman approached the small park, south of McCowan Road and Steeles Avenue E., on foot and fired seven shots before fleeing.

Eleven children were playing in a small park on the afternoon of June 14 when the shots rang out. (Nathan Denette/Canadian Press)

The younger girl was shot in the stomach and the older one was hit in the ankle. Both underwent surgery and are recovering.

Nine other children were playing on the slides and monkey bars on the afternoon of June 14 when the shots rang out. Police say they believe a man who accompanied them was the intended target.