2nd man dies in Sherway Gardens stabbing, police say

A man has died after he was stabbed near Sherway Gardens in Etobicoke a week and a half ago.

Police identified the victim as Kristopher Quiroz-Brown, 19, of Toronto.

He is the second person to die in the incident.

Police said they responded to a call for a stabbing Saturday August 18 at 9:43 p.m. by 235 Sherway Gardens Road, near the CF Sherway Gardens mall in Etobicoke. They found three victims suffering from stab wounds.

One of the victims, Jack Meldrum, a 15-year old boy from Mississauga, died later that night. The final victim, a teen boy, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Homicide Det. David Dickinson said police believe there was an altercation that preceded the stabbing, which occurred outside.

Another 15-year-old male has been charged with second-degree murder.

Investigators are appealing to members of the public who may have witnessed the stabbing to contact them.