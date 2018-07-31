2nd fire erupts in North York hydro station

A second fire broke out at a hydro station in North York that was engulfed in flames and left thousands without power over the weekend.

Fire crews were called to the station, which is owned by Hydro One, around 7:45 p.m. Monday for a two-alarm fire in a hydro vault.

Flames were billowing from the building at Finch Avenue W. and Signet Drive when firefighters arrived at the scene, said Capt. David Eckerman — adding that 14 trucks were needed to fight the blaze.

"We were able to throw water on this almost immediately," Eckerman told CBC Toronto. "It was a more standard fire we might find in a structure."

Nancy Shaddick, a spokesperson for Hydro One, said the station was de-energized due to an investigation into the earlier fire. This allowed fire crews to quickly extinguish the flames, she explained.

No one was injured in the blaze. Eckerman said the fire appears to have been caused by an electrical or mechanical malfunction in the vault.

The utility noted that customers weren't affected by the flare up because Toronto Hydro had already re-routed power in the area.

An explosion at a Hydro One station, near Finch Avenue W. and Signet Drive, caused a power outage over the weekend. (Peter Mills/CBC)

The fire broke out three days after an explosion struck the station.

"They're still working to cool the transformer and clear the debris," Shaddick told CBC Toronto.

About 35,000 customers were in the dark at the peak of the outage around 1 a.m. Saturday, in an area bordered by Steeles Avenue W., Keele Street, Highway 401 and Kipling Avenue.

Hydro One said two out of the four transformers at the station were not affected by the blaze.

The fire also ruptured the transformers that leaked oil, Eckerman previously said. Hydro One explained that non-toxic mineral oil is housed in transformers and the Ministry of Environment confirmed the substance doesn't contain harmful contaminants after an unconfirmed amount leaked into the Humber River.

"There were none of the environmental issues that came up the other day," Eckerman said of Monday night's blaze.