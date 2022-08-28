Man facing murder charges after 2 women killed in stabbing

A 46-year-old man is facing second degree murder charges after two women were fatally stabbed in North York on Friday.

Police responded to a call for stabbing on Friday afternoon near Bathurst Street and Ellerslie Avenue. Police say the man in question was involved in an altercation with a 44-year-old woman and a 20-year-old woman.

During the incident, all three were injured, but the women died at the scene. The victims and suspect were known to each other, police said.

On Friday, police said the stabbing occurred inside a vehicle after an "obvious struggle."

The man was arrested and has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

He appeared in court on Saturday. Police say there is no further information at this time.