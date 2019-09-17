Second Cup stops accepting cash amid COVID-19 pandemic

Second Cup says it will no longer accept cash at its locations across Canada as the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

"While we know the risk level in Canada is currently considered low, we are operating from an abundance of caution," company CEO Steven Pelton said in a statement tweeted out on Friday.

The Canadian cafe chain will only accept debit, credit, gift cards and mobile payments, the statement says.

Second Cup will also get rid of self-serve milk stations, with staff adding all dairy products and sugar. Cafes will also stop using any ceramic mugs and dishware.

An update from Second Cup Coffee Co. CEO, Steven Pelton, on changes to café policies and procedures in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Read here <a href="https://t.co/Ek9yr7jJGG">https://t.co/Ek9yr7jJGG</a> —@SecondCupCanada

Second Cup and Starbucks both banned reusable cups earlier this month. Tim Horton's then scrapped its Roll Up the Rim paper cups.

Pelton said Second Cup is "proactively modifying our policies and procedures to ensure we're doing our part for the health and safety of the communities we're in."