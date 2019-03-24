2nd man arrested in alleged armed kidnapping of student in Markham

A second arrest has been made in connection with the alleged armed abduction of Wanzhen Lu in Markham, according to York Regional Police.

A 33-year-old man from Brampton was taken into custody after officers executed a search warrant on Tuesday, police said in a news release. He is scheduled to appear before a judge on Wednesday. Further details about the man and what charges he will face are expected to be released at that time, police said.

Another man wanted in connection with the alleged kidnapped, Adbullahi Adan, turned himself into police yesterday and remains in custody. Two others are still wanted.

Lu, a 22-year-old Chinese international student, was in a Markham underground parking garage on March 23 when three masked men hopped out of a van and forced him inside. One of them was armed with a conductive energy weapon, commonly called a Taser, according to police.

Lu was found three days later on a rural road in Gravenhurst, Ont., after he turned up at a residence in the area and asked for help.

Police revealed this week that a demand for ransom was made in the case. Investigators wouldn't confirm any details of how or when the ransom demand was received, or the amount sought, but Const. Andy Pattenden did say that it was "made late into the investigation."

Police have yet to reveal details about why Lu may have been targeted.

CBC Toronto has confirmed that he owned a unit in the condominium building where he was allegedly taken. Records show he purchased the unit outright in 2018.

Police had also previously confirmed that Lu drove several luxury cars. There are liens against him in connection to four vehicles: a Ferrari 488 GTB, a Lamborghini Huracan, a Rolls Royce Wraith and a Land Rover Range Rover Velar, which documents show he was leasing.