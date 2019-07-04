2nd suspect arrested after shooting death near Whitchurch-Stouffville

Police have arrested the second of three men wanted in connection with the shooting death of a 22-year-old man near East Gwillimbury in March.

Alex Perlmutter was found dead in a church parking lot on March 27, around Ninth Line and Aurora Road in Whitchurch-Stouffville.

York Regional Police said the shooting happened in another parking lot several kilometres away, at Queensville Side Road and Highway 48.

A witness drove him to the parking lot on Ninth Line, police said.

A 21-year-old man was arrested in Toronto Wednesday and charged with second degree murder, among other weapon and firearms-related offences.

The first suspect, a 23-year-old man, was arrested on May 1 and charged with second degree murder.

Police are still looking for a third man.

The first two suspects will appear in a Newmarket court later this month.