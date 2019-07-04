Skip to Main Content
2nd suspect arrested after shooting death near Whitchurch-Stouffville
Police have arrested the second of three men wanted in connection to the shooting death of Alex Perlmutter, 22, near East Gwillimbury in March.

York Regional Police found Alex Perlmutter, 22, dead in the parking lot of a church in the Ninth Line and Aurora Road area just after 3 p.m. on March 27. (Martin Trainor/CBC)

Police have arrested the second of three men wanted in connection with the shooting death of a 22-year-old man near East Gwillimbury in March.

Alex Perlmutter was found dead in a church parking lot on March 27, around Ninth Line and Aurora Road in Whitchurch-Stouffville.

York Regional Police said the shooting happened in another parking lot several kilometres away, at Queensville Side Road and Highway 48. 

A witness drove him to the parking lot on Ninth Line, police said.

A 21-year-old man was arrested in Toronto Wednesday and charged with second degree murder, among other weapon and firearms-related offences.

The first suspect, a 23-year-old man, was arrested on May 1 and charged with second degree murder.

Police are still looking for a third man.

The first two suspects will appear in a Newmarket court later this month.

