2nd suspect arrested after shooting death near Whitchurch-Stouffville
Alex Perlmutter, 22, was found dead in a church parking on March 27
Police have arrested the second of three men wanted in connection with the shooting death of a 22-year-old man near East Gwillimbury in March.
Alex Perlmutter was found dead in a church parking lot on March 27, around Ninth Line and Aurora Road in Whitchurch-Stouffville.
York Regional Police said the shooting happened in another parking lot several kilometres away, at Queensville Side Road and Highway 48.
A witness drove him to the parking lot on Ninth Line, police said.
A 21-year-old man was arrested in Toronto Wednesday and charged with second degree murder, among other weapon and firearms-related offences.
The first suspect, a 23-year-old man, was arrested on May 1 and charged with second degree murder.
Police are still looking for a third man.
The first two suspects will appear in a Newmarket court later this month.