Second arrest made in fatal shooting of 19-year-old Keegan Parkinson in Oakville
17-year-old boy has been charged with manslaughter in shooting death of Keegan Parkinson

The Canadian Press ·
Keegan Parkinson, 19, died following a shooting on the night of July 13 in Oakville. (Halton Regional Police)

Police west of Toronto say a second arrest has been made in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man.

Halton regional police say a 17-year-old boy has been charged with manslaughter in the death of Keegan Parkinson.

Police say Parkinson died in a targeted shooting in Oakville on July 13.

Another 17-year-old was arrested in August and charged with criminal negligence causing death.

Police say the victim and suspects knew each other.

