2 injured, 1 critically, after Sea-Doo reportedly found unoccupied in Humber Bay

Two people were injured, one critically, after a personal watercraft was reportedly found unoccupied in Humber Bay on Monday, Toronto police say.

A man suffered life-threatening injuries, while a woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said on Monday.

The man was taken to hospital in critical condition, while the woman was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition, according to Toronto paramedics.

The Sea-Doo was found near the Humber Bay substation in Etobicoke, police said.

Police's marine unit is continuing to investigate the incident, which police say is "suspicious."