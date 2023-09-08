Raptors' Scottie Barnes will move into a Toronto condo he helped shape

Scottie Barnes says he's excited to venture outside of basketball with a condo partnership that has him shaping how a new tower — his future home — gets built.

Scottie Barnes of the Toronto Raptors professional basketball team says he's investing in a new condo development in the city's downtown to not only put down roots, but to also have a hand in shaping how the tower gets built.

"It's new to me, something I've really never done," said Barnes, who plays forward on the team.

Barnes is buying his own unit at Reside on Richmond Condominiums, near Bathurst Street and Richmond Street West. Construction for the building is slated to begin next year.

Through a partnership with the companies developing the condo, Barnes has had a hand in designing some aspects of the building, including a sports simulator room where people can play different types of sports without needing extensive equipment.

"This has every sport you can really name," said Barnes.

Barnes, originally from Florida, was named 2022's NBA rookie of the year. He says he's "ready to get right back into things" ahead of the start of preseason, particularly after the loss of point guard Fred VanVleet and the arrival of new head coach Darko Rajakovic.

"Expect great things from us," said Barnes.

"Through the highs, through the lows, just bear with us and ... I feel like we're gonna do good things this year."

Barnes joined the team in 2021 and is entering his third year living in the city. He says it means a lot to be able to plan a future in Toronto, a place that's shown "so much love" to him since moving here.

"I'm just committed to the city and I love the city," he said.