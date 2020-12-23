Woman charged with 1st-degree murder after Toronto lawyer fatally struck by U-Haul

A 62-year-old woman has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a Toronto lawyer struck by a U-Haul last week.

Scott Andrew Rosen, 52, a commercial litigator, died last Friday after he was hit in an underground parking garage at 234 Eglinton Ave. E., near Mount Pleasant Road.

On Wednesday, Toronto police said they had arrested Anh Thu Chiem, 62, of Toronto. She appeared at College Park court via video link.

Police told CBC News the victim and accused are known to one another, but did not provide specifics.

Police said earlier this week Rosen was targeted, but that they did not know why.

On Wednesday, Toronto police said they had arrested Anh Thu Chiem, 62, of Toronto. She appeared at College Park court via video link. (Toronto Police Service )

"We'll look at everything. We'll look at any current or past dealings that he may have had. Yes, that's part of our investigation," Det.-Sgt. Ted Lioumanis, a member of the Toronto police's homicide squad, told reporters on Monday.

"The family is obviously distraught, very distraught. And I couldn't imagine what they are going through at this time, especially the time of year right now."

Lioumanis said police do not believe Rosen received any threats before he was killed.

In an obituary published on Monday in the Montreal Gazette, Rosen is described as a "truly wonderful son, father, partner in life, brother and uncle."

His family says in the obituary: "Scott has been taken from us in a way we cannot fathom, but he will continue to live on in his children, for he taught them well and he will forever remain in our hearts and thoughts."

Rosen's death marks Toronto's 70th homicide of the year.