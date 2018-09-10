Friends are organizing a search for Scott Cushnie, 80, a renowned Toronto musician known as Professor Piano who has been missing for more than a month.

"I always described him as a national treasure," said Mitch Lewis, who played guitar alongside Cushnie for decades.

"The fact that he seems to have just vanished is just bizarre."

Cushnie, who's legally blind, lives in an independent seniors' apartment at River Street and King Street East, east of downtown Toronto, and was last seen on August 7. His friends didn't know he was missing until late August, when they realized nobody had heard from him.

Friends say Scott Cushnie, 80, doesn't have dementia or other health issues and they can't understand where he might be. (Facebook)

His friends say they will be gathering on Tuesday at 11 a.m. outside Cushnie's apartment to expand their search for him, along with Toronto police officers, and will put up more posters. They've already put up posters near his home and in a number of downtown neighbourhoods.

Cushnie has played with such rock greats as Aerosmith.

One of Scott Cushnie's piano tutorials from YouTube

Lewis said he's mystified as to what could have happened to Cushnie, his longtime bandmate in the group Professor Piano and the Rockin' Deltoids.

"He doesn't have dementia or anything like that," Lewis told CBC Toronto, adding that he never knew Cushnie to put himself into any type of danger.

"He's in really good shape."

Wallet was still in his apartment

Lewis said he is worried, given how long his friend has been gone. He said Cushnie's wallet was still in his apartment, with no sign he had packed a bag or any belongings.



He said Cushnie's bank account was last accessed August 7.

"I can't imagine what's happened to him. I miss him."

Cushnie, whose full name is George Scott Cushnie, is described as six feet tall, with short grey hair and a medium build. He typically wears dark glasses.

He was last seen wearing a yellow jacket and beige pants.

Toronto police are asking anyone who has information about Cushnie's whereabouts to contact 51 Division at (416) 808-5100.