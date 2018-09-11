Friends of renowned musician 'Professor Piano' searching for new clues in his disappearance

Friends of the renowned Toronto musician missing since early August hit the streets Tuesday looking for new information on his whereabouts.

Scott Cushnie, who is 80 and legally blind, was last seen on the evening of Aug. 7 leaving his independent seniors' apartment near River Street and King Street East.

People searching for him say Cushnie would often walk around the city at night, sometimes wandering into 24 hour restaurants or to see friends.

"He was a nighthawk, he was a musician, so it was really common for him to go out at night and go for long walks," said Andrea Reid, a friend and former student of Cushnie's.

She was part of a group putting up posters and looking for surveillance footage in the area Cushnie was last seen.

Andrea Reid says Cushnie's vision never stopped him from taking long walks around Toronto. (Richard Agecoutay/CBC)

They are hoping a witness or video will provide a clue to which direction he was walking and help narrow the search.

"He's an adventurous guy for somebody that doesn't see very well," said Terry Murphy, a friend and fellow musician. "He gets around pretty good so he could be in a lot of different places."

'Maybe this has a happy ending'

Murphy first met Cushnie when the pianist crashed into him while inline skating on a sidewalk.

He's hoping that Cushnie's gregarious and sometimes befuddling behaviour means that someone in the city will have remembered seeing him that night.

"If he's around somewhere, he's talking to somebody," Murphy said.

The search party is trying to determine which direction Cushnie was walking before his disappearance. (Richard Agecoutay/CBC)

Cushnie has gone missing or gotten lost a few times before, Murphy said — the longest disappearance lasting about 48 hours.

"Maybe this has a kooky, happy ending," Reid added. "If anyone could do it, it would be Scott."

Cushnie is believed to have been wearing a yellow jacket and beige pants at the time of his disappearance. He's described at six feet tall, with short grey hair and a medium build. He normally wears dark sunglasses.

He was also known as Professor Piano in Toronto's blues and jazz community. During his decades-long career, Cushnie recorded and toured with acts including Aerosmith and Duane Allman of The Allman Brothers Band.