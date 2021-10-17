Scotiabank Waterfront marathon's 10K race draws thousands of runners to downtown Toronto

Thousands of runners are taking part in the Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon's 10K race on Sunday morning.

Canada Running Series is hosting the event, which has led to the closure of major roads downtown.

The only in-person event on Sunday is a 10 kilometre run. The marathon, half marathon and five kilometre runs are virtual this year.

According to the Canada Running Series, about 5,000 participants were expected at the event.

The organization said the 10K run is the first in-person race it has held since the pandemic swept Toronto in March 2020.

Held in partnership with Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend, the Canada Running Series said the race is serving as the Athletics Canada 10K championships.

Toronto police said in a news release that the road closures are in effect until 2:30 p.m. on Sunday and will affect traffic flow. Motorists are encouraged to use alternative routes.

The following roads are closed:

Lakeshore Boulevard West (east and west) from Bathurst Street to Windermere Avenue. Access, however, to Boulevard Club, Royal Canadian Legion, and Toronto Argonaut Rowing Club is being provided using the eastbound curb lane on Lakeshore Boulevard West from Windermere Avenue to Oarsman Drive.

Access to HMCS York, Coronation Park, and Ontario Place shall be provided from Stadium Road across Remembrance Drive.

Fort York Boulevard is fully closed between Fleet Street and Lakeshore Boulevard West.

Strachan Avenue is fully closed between Fleet Street and Lakeshore Boulevard West.

Toronto Waterfront Marathon announced the winners of the 10K race on Twitter.

.<a href="https://twitter.com/SarahInglis5?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SarahInglis5</a> wins the Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon 10K in a time of 31:59.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/towaterfront42K?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#towaterfront42K</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/moveforwardTO?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#moveforwardTO</a> <a href="https://t.co/JagHcpGNpn">pic.twitter.com/JagHcpGNpn</a> —@TOwaterfront42k

.<a href="https://twitter.com/bennyflanagan?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@bennyflanagan</a> takes the win in the <a href="https://twitter.com/AthleticsCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AthleticsCanada</a> 10K Championships in a time of 28:41. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/towaterfront42k?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#towaterfront42k</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/moveforwardto?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#moveforwardto</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AC10K?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AC10K</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/OttawaMarathon?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OttawaMarathon</a> <a href="https://t.co/UfSOvboEpL">pic.twitter.com/UfSOvboEpL</a> —@TOwaterfront42k